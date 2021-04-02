Boenning Scattergood Initiates Coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $130.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $133.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118,897 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 77.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.