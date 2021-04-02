Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.81 ($79.77).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €73.62 ($86.61) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.80.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit