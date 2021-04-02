Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.81 ($79.77).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €73.62 ($86.61) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.80.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

