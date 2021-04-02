Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.50 ($4.88).

BRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Robin Beer purchased 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £717.60 ($937.55). Insiders purchased 66,308 shares of company stock worth $20,090,084 in the last 90 days.

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £952.99 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.50 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.45.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

