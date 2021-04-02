Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $69.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,137.75. 1,698,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,070.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,799.97. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,079.81 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

