Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

IJT traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $130.44. 715,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,317. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

