Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 159,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,361,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 9.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,096,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 3,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,500,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,141. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $119.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.