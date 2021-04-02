BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BSIG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,632. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,274,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 168,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

