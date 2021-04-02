Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of EAT opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 126.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,572,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,497,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,715,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

