Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.71.

EAT opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after acquiring an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,497,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

