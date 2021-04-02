British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Trimmed by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

