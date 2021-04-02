Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 48 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,755,000 after purchasing an additional 261,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $7.56 on Friday, reaching $410.35. The company had a trading volume of 421,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,853. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.42 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

