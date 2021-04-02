Brokerages Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,871 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

CTIC opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

