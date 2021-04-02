Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $292.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.70 million and the lowest is $286.40 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $205.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $1,222,177.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,450 shares of company stock valued at $27,923,937. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.69. 2,712,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,069. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

