Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.84 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post sales of $17.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.17 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $75.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.94 billion to $76.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.19 billion to $79.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.28. 9,117,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.47. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

