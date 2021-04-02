Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.03. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.