Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report $131.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.85 billion and the highest is $134.72 billion. Walmart posted sales of $134.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $547.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.76 billion to $563.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $561.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $544.37 billion to $583.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Walmart by 39.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,009,000 after purchasing an additional 732,836 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3,809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 545,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,286,000 after acquiring an additional 531,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,922 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $135.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,531,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.