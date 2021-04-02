Brokerages Set Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target at $6.50

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

ELOX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.36. 363,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

