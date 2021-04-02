Brokerages Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) PT at $10.58

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINWF. Desjardins downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS PINWF opened at $8.89 on Friday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.