Brokerages Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT at $13.80

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 27.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

