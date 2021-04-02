Brokers Set Expectations for Preferred Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.13.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $975.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

