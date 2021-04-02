Brookline Capital Acquisition Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s target price suggests a potential upside of 395.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NMTR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

