Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,849,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.12% of Brown & Brown worth $419,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

BRO stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

