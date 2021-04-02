BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$108.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOO. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TSE DOO traded up C$0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting C$109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.51. The firm has a market cap of C$9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.63 and a 52 week high of C$111.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

