Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BCUCF opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

