Bryan, Garnier & Co Initiates Coverage on Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Technicolor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TCLRY opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Technicolor has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

The Fly

