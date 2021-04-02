BTIG Research Boosts BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target to $87.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $47.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $401,000.

BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

