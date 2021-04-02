BTIG Research Increases Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $85.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.
PLL stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
