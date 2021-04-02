BTIG Research Increases Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $85.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

PLL stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

