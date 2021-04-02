Burger Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $283.79 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $68.36 million and approximately $283.79 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00009608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00066383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00281123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00736059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010081 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,401,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,026,770 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

