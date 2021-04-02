BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,925,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 7,294,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,073,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BYD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:BYDDF traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.77. 183,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,433. BYD has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

