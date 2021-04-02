Bytecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $265,540.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $126.37 million and $265,540.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.00432431 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 90.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

