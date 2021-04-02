Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Anthony L. Carano Sells 25,000 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CZR stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. 2,785,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

