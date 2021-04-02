Canaccord Genuity Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to $20.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

