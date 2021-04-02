Canaccord Genuity Trims Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Target Price to $4.00

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARNGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.79.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

