Canaccord Genuity Upgrades BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to Hold

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of BB stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

