Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 159.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,509.16, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

