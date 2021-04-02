Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNI. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

CNI stock opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

