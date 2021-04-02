Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$158,480.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total value of C$158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,269,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,907,169.94.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$168,569.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.62. 6,950,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$47.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$16.55 and a 52 week high of C$41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.0500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.