Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.0 days.

CFPUF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

