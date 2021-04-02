Capital One Financial Upgrades Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to “Overweight”

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Capital One Financial currently has $29.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.36.

CEQP opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

