Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

CPST stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 429,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Capstone Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine during the third quarter worth $282,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.