Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.

