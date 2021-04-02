Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $513,000 Investment in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,934,000.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS YSACU opened at $10.38 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.