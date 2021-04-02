Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $534,000 Investment in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

NYSE JHX opened at $31.88 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.