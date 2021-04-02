Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

