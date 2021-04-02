carVertical (CV) Price Up 75% Over Last Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 75% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $21.00 million and $1.21 million worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00053644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,027.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.84 or 0.00674438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028309 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.