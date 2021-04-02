CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $314.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,037,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 647,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 333,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 318,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 137,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

