cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “cbdMD Inc. owns and operates the consumer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand, cbdMD. The company’s current product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils and CBD pet products. cbdMD Inc., formerly known as Level Brands Inc., is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get cbdMD alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of cbdMD stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. cbdMD has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 59,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $240,408.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 240,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $1,060,954.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,436.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on cbdMD (YCBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.