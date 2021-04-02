CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBTX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of CBTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CBTX’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CBTX by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CBTX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

