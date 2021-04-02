CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PRPB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 600,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,084. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter worth $352,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $5,304,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

