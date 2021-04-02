CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

HD stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.75. 3,923,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.00 and a 1 year high of $308.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

